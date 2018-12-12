Kailyn Lowry Fires Back After Jenelle Evans Says She Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Her: ‘Not My Fault’ She’s Been ‘Excluded’

Jenelle Evans isn’t the only one opening up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about her ‘Teen Mom’ feud! Kailyn Lowry told us why her costar’s lack of trust has ‘nothing to do with’ her.

Jenelle Evans, 26, may have opened up about not trusting Kailyn Lowry, 26, but the mother of three isn’t concerned about her Teen Mom 2 costar’s comment. “I don’t know why she feels she can’t trust me,” Kailyn told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That girl would exclude herself from events for the show, or things we had to get together for, and she would blame me for being excluded. It’s like, ‘If you remove yourself from a situation, you can’t really blame me for bullying you when you’re the one that excluded yourself. I didn’t bully you out of it, you chose to leave. That has nothing to do with me.”

Kailyn also pointed out a few moments in the past that have proved just how trustworthy of a friend she can be. “Let’s not forget when Jenelle and I were the closest, because Jenelle and I were really close whenever Leah [Messer] and Chelsea [Houska] were close,” she said. “I bailed that girl out of jail, I picked her up from New Jersey when she was strung out, I called off of work and took her to the airport with Barb. Let’s not forget all of those times.” So will these two ever be friends again after all of the drama they’ve dealt with?

Never say never, but Kailyn sure didn’t sound very confident. “I think that she could have healthier relationships, not with me, but with other people, once David is out of the picture,” the reality star explained. “But I think as long as she is dealing with that, I don’t think it will ever happen.”

Whether Jenelle is accusing her costar of being “confused about her sexuality” or Kailyn is slamming her for not evacuating during a hurricane, there has been a lot of clear friction between these two this year — and it sounds like that’s the new norm.