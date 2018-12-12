John Mayer ‘Crushing Hard’ On Kourtney Kardashian After Meeting At ‘GQ’ Party

John Mayer was reportedly chatting Kourtney Kardashian up earlier this week, but how does the reality star feel about him? We’ve got all the details.

Love is in the air — or is it? John Mayer, 42, was flirting with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, at the Dec. 6 GQ‘s Men of the Year party, according to Us Weekly, but the alleged attraction might be one-sided. While a witness told the outlet that the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer “seemed very into” the reality star and mother of three, a source close to Kourt admitted he “isn’t her type at all.” Sounds like we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not anything comes of this flirtation! But what kind of moves was John making at the party?

Not only did he reportedly tell Kourtney that running into each other was “sweet serendipity,” but he also asked her to “meet up again soon,” according to an eyewitness. But not too long ago, rumors were flying about John and a different Hollywood hottie — Halsey, 24. After some fun and flirty back-and-forths on Instagram fresh off of Halsey’s G-Eazy split, there was so much speculation about the alleged couple that the “Bad at Love” singer felt the need to set the record straight with an epic response. “What if…we let female artists…have friends…without assuming that they are sleeping together?” she tweeted. “I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ?”

With that in mind, it’s definitely possible that the same goes for John and Kourtney. Maybe the two of them just want to be friends! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been hanging with Travis Barker, 43, and Luka Sabbat, 21, lately — and even her ex Scott Disick, 35 — after all, so maybe she’ll just add John into the mix!

