John Cena Reveals How He ‘Balances’ Wrestling & Acting: ‘Literally, I Am Going Non-Stop’

The WWE hasn’t seen much of John Cena lately, as he’s been off conquering Hollywood. The ‘Bumblebee’ star EXCLUSIVELY tells us why he’s been gone and how he hopes to ‘balance’ his two loves – acting and wrestling!

In 2018, practically more people saw John Cena, 41, on the big screen than inside a WWE ring. He’s competed in about fifteen matches total this year, which is a shockingly low amount considering how he’s synonymous with Sports Entertainment. With John dedicating himself to movies like Blockers and Bumblebee, it appears that he’s favoring acting over pro-wrestling, but as he EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, it’s more complicated than that. “It’s literally… I am just trying to get through loopholes of insurance.”

”I know I am saving a bunch of money with insurance providers but it is really, really tough to get movie people who bend on that especially because when they got photos of me wearing my nose on the other side of my face,” John tells HollywoodLife.com, bringing up the time Seth Rollins, 32, literally rearranged John’s face during an episode of RAW. “You do something like that, you shut a movie down. You shut a movie down then a hundred and fifty people are out of a job and the movie has a less chance of success because you just killed the budget.”

“So literally I am going non-stop,” John says, assuring the WWE Universe that he’s not done with wrestling yet. “I got three weeks to myself and I would like to think that most people would kick their feet up on an ottoman. Well, I am going in a WWE ring because that is where I belong. So, for now, that is the best way I can find balance in this situation.”

John was at the Sports Illustrated event because he was receiving the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. The award goes each year to an athlete or sports figure who embodies the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership, and philanthropy and has used sports as a platform to make the world a better place. Sports Illustrated will highlight Cena’s charitable efforts with a feature story in its December 17 Sportsperson of the Year issue.

With John receiving such an honor in appreciation for his extensive career, is there anything left for him to check off to solidify his legacy – both in and out of the ring?

“Yeah, it is not about that man,” John tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s about doing what you love! I think if you talk to anyone who has been able to do what they love for a long period of time — and that doesn’t mean specifically to the world of entertainment. It could be anything. You talk to a mathematician who loves numbers, you talk to Warren Buffett about the stock market, he loves it. You can see that he loves it! So there comes a point where you just realize you want to do what you love and there are great moments where you realize, ‘Man, what I am doing can actually effect some people outside of myself!’ And that really does give you some wonderful moments of validation that what you are doing is a good thing!”