Sophie Turner Wears Nothing But A Bra & Sweats In Sexy New Photo Posted By Fiance Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas gave fans an intimate look at his life with Sophie Turner, in a super revealing Instagram post. See the sexy new pic here!

Joe Jonas, 29, just gave the world a rare look into his life at home with fianceé Sophie Turner, 22. The “Cake By The Ocean” singer posted a snapshot of his lady on Instagram on Dec. 11, and it’s one of the most intimate pics we’ve seen of the couple yet! In the photo, Sophie wears just a bra, and sweatpants, as Joe sneakily snaps a photo from behind. The mirror pic shows the DNCE singer in the background as well, as his future wife applies her makeup. There was something so sweet about the behind the scenes look at their life together!

While Joe and Sophie keep their relationship under wraps for the most part, we’ve seen a ton of pics from the pair, following their attendance at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. Joe showed up to support his younger brother on his big day, with Sophie at his side. They were all smiles at the Dec. 1 wedding, where they hit the dance floor together, in coordinated outfits! Joe rocked an all black suit with a red tie, that perfectly matched the detailed red crop top and skirt set that Sophie wore. It looked like the couple had an absolute blast. In snaps that Priyanka shared to her Instagram, Joe and Sophie were beaming.

Joe and Sophie are engaged themselves, so it’s only a matter of time before they have a wedding celebration of their own! So, when’s the wedding date and where are they getting hitched? The pair reportedly are tying the knot sooner than later! Joe and Sophie will wed in France in the summer of 2019, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. After seeing the lavish ceremony that Nick and Priyanka held, we can’t wait to see what Joe and Sophie’s big day will look like!

It’s a rarity for Joe to share such intimate moments to his Instagram, so we’re loving this new pic! Here’s to hoping we see even more photos from these two leading up their wedding day!