Jimmy Kimmel Willing To Step In As Oscars Host As Producers Scramble For Replacement
It’s already known that the Kevin Hart drama sent producers in a scramble for a new Oscars Host, but HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned what it’ll take for Jimmy Kimmel to save the show!
The Oscars is just about three months away, and the show still doesn’t have a host! Kevin Hart, 39, pulled out of the gig after his anti-gay tweets resurfaced, and we’re hearing that the baton could pass to Jimmy Kimmel, 51, four days after the resignation. But he wants to be a last resort! “Jimmy was very happy to take a break from doing the Academy Awards this time around and was looking forward to seeing it in someone else’s hands,” a source close to the night host EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “But now that ABC and the Academy are scrambling to find a host, and since Jimmy is such a company man, he would do it if they remain in a pinch and can’t get anyone.” The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! already had practice at the 2018 and 2017 Oscars, both of which he emceed.
Here are Jimmy’s conditions. “He wants them to ask him before the New Year, so he is as ready as possible because it takes a lot to prepare for the show,” our source explains. “So it will be an interesting few weeks for Jimmy. He is going to take it day by day and expect every possible scenario, but he will be ready in the bullpen in the chance ABC and the Academy need him.” And that could be a very likely chance, as multiple reports have spoken of the Academy’s desperation to find a replacement. But we got our own network insider to weigh in on the pandemonium behind the doors of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences!
“Oscar producers are scrambling to find a replacement after the Kevin Hart fiasco. Producers feel embarrassed and are struggling with the host problem due to the short notice,” the network insider EXCLUSIVELY tells us. While hosting the Oscars may sound like a dream job, our insider reveals that producers are having a “hard time” finding someone willing because “the spot has now been tainted due to Kevin’s issues.” And no celebrity wants to be an afterthought, as our insider explains that “big stars don’t want look like a second choice…so they do not want to touch the job.” Ouch — but understandable.
“Producers would like to get someone who is safe and who has done the job before, like Kimmel or Ellen, but no one wants the hot seat,” our insider adds, touching on Jimmy’s reluctance to volunteer right away. But new faces — like Lin Manuel Miranda or Tiffany Haddish — our also being considered, our source claims! Whoever steps up to the plate, the Academy won’t be too picky as they’re “getting desperate.” That’s because “the last thing producers want to do is go forward with no host and have a committee of celebs presenting awards without a unifying host,” our insider reveals! But they may already be considering the possibility of “going host-less,” as sources have told Variety.