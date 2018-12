Jimmy Kimmel Willing To Step In As Oscars Host As Producers Scramble For Replacement

It’s already known that the Kevin Hart drama sent producers in a scramble for a new Oscars Host, but HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned what it’ll take for Jimmy Kimmel to save the show!

Kevin Hart, 39, Jimmy was very happy to take a break from doing the Academy Awards this time around and was looking forward to seeing it in someone else’s hands,” a source close to the night host EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “But now that ABC and the Academy are scrambling to find a host, and since Jimmy is such a company man, he would do it if they remain in a pinch and can’t get anyone.” The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! already had practice at the The Oscars is just about three months away, and the show still doesn’t have a host!39, pulled out of the gig after his anti-gay tweets resurfaced, and we’re hearing that the baton could pass to Jimmy Kimmel , 51, four days after the resignation. But he wants to be a last resort! “was very happy to take a break from doing the Academy Awards this time around and was looking forward to seeing it in someone else’s hands,” a source close to the night host EXCLUSIVELY tells. “But now that ABC and the Academy are scrambling to find a host, and sinceis such a company man, he would do it if they remain in a pinch and can’t get anyone.” The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! already had practice at the 2018 and 2017 Oscars , both of which he emceed.

Jimmy. He is going to take it day by day and expect every possible scenario, but he will be ready in the bullpen in the chance ABC and the Academy need him.” And that could be a very likely chance, as multiple Here are Jimmy’s conditions. “He wants them to ask him before the New Year, so he is as ready as possible because it takes a lot to prepare for the show,” our source explains. “So it will be an interesting few weeks forHe is going to take it day by day and expect every possible scenario, but he will be ready in the bullpen in the chance ABC and the Academy need him.” And that could be a very likely chance, as multiple reports have spoken of the Academy’s desperation to find a replacement. But we got our own network insider to weigh in on the pandemonium behind the doors of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences!