Jimmy Kimmel Willing To Step In As Oscars Host As Producers Scramble For Replacement

“Oscar producers are scrambling to find a replacement after the Kevin Hart fiasco. Producers feel embarrassed and are struggling with the host problem due to the short notice,” the network insider EXCLUSIVELY tells us. While hosting the Oscars may sound like a dream job, our insider reveals that producers are having a “hard time” finding someone willing because “the spot has now been tainted due to Kevin’s issues.” And no celebrity wants to be an afterthought, as our insider explains that “big stars don’t want look like a second choice…so they do not want to touch the job.” Ouch — but understandable.

Lin Manuel Miranda or Tiffany Haddish — our also being considered, our source claims! Whoever steps up to the plate, the Academy won’t be too picky as they’re “getting desperate.” That’s because “the last thing producers want to do is go forward with no host and have a committee of celebs presenting awards without a unifying host,” our insider reveals! But they may already be considering the possibility of “going host-less,” as sources have told “Producers would like to get someone who is safe and who has done the job before, like Kimmel or Ellen, but no one wants the hot seat,” our insider adds, touching on Jimmy’s reluctance to volunteer right away. But new faces — likeor— our also being considered, our source claims! Whoever steps up to the plate, the Academy won’t be too picky as they’re “getting desperate.” That’s because “the last thing producers want to do is go forward with no host and have a committee of celebs presenting awards without a unifying host,” our insider reveals! But they may already be considering the possibility of “going host-less,” as sources have told Variety.