Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sequined Jumpsuit For ‘GMA’: She Dishes On Xmas Traditions & More

Jennifer Lopez dropped by ‘Good Morning America’ on Dec. 12, and she looked holiday ready in her sparkling jumpsuit. During the interview, she dished all about her favorite Christmas traditions and more!

Jennifer Lopez’s appearances on four major talk shows air on Dec. 12, starting off with a Wednesday morning visit to Good Morning America! The 49-year-old actress and singer is on a promotion bender for her film Second Act, coming out on Dec. 21, and she looked ready for the holidays when she appeared on GMA in a blue, sequined jumpsuit. The sparkling ensemble was long-sleeved, so it didn’t put much skin on display like some of J.Lo’s other recent outfits, but it complemented her figure just perfectly! While arriving to the GMA studios, Jennifer added a blue coat on top of the jumpsuit to brave the freezing NYC temperatures. So chic!

Although Jen’s been busy promoting her movie recently, she also took some time at the beginning of the month to decorate her Christmas tree with boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and their kids. “I always try to do that every year with the kids,” she admitted during the interview. “We were doing it down in Miami this year. One of my best memories growing up is when we put the tree up — my dad would go buy the tree, we’d bring it to the house and put it up. It’s just something that I have to always do with my kids.” The singer/actress added that she “enjoys” cooking for Christmas, and added that it’s something she and her dad bond over during the holiday season.

Speaking of bonding, Jennifer also recently had a chance to bond with her daughter, Emme, 10, since the little one starred in Jen’s video for “Limitless,” which Jennifer directed herself. “When I was on set, I was all business,” Jennifer revealed. “[Emme] was like a mini-me. She was focused and all like…tell me what to do. I was scared to put her in it! Honestly, I didn’t want her doing this. If she wants to do it when she’s older, that’s fine, but the hours on this stuff..you can’t bail halfway through. But she’s like…I can do it mom! I was super nervous. But she did it! You can see her yawning in [a behind the scenes] clip, but she did not give up. Now, people ask me my favorite thing about the video and I’m like…Emme!”

Her words drew us in, just like her outfit! She’s been nailing one outfit after another recently, as she just stunned us the night before in a ballerina dress she wore for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The feminine piece delivered the dramatics with its degree of poof and plunging neckline! During her visit, she gushed that boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is “so loving and supportive,” discussed directing her first music video (“Limitless”), and even played a guessing game with Jimmy Fallon called “Can You Feel It” — watch them hilariously feel up random objects, like a remote-controlled tarantula.

Later today, we’ll also be seeing J.Lo’s interviews on Live with Kelly and Ryan, The View, and The Daily Show, so stay tuned on HollywoodLife should any major truths (or style moments) emerge. Her chat with Andy Cohen and co-star Leah Remini on Watch What Happens Live! will also air on Dec. 13. In the midst of all the publicity work, J.Lo still managed to squeeze in one more appearance — she gave fans a pleasant shock by dropping by a NYC movie theater during the screening of her new flick on Dec. 11. We’re telling you, Jenny is not just from “the block”…she commands all the blocks.