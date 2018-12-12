Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Ginormous Pink Pouf Dress With Super Long Train At ‘Second Act’ NYC Premiere

Jennifer Lopez looked like a class act at the ‘Second Act’ premiere in New York City on Dec. 12! See even more pictures from the star-studded red carpet, here.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, took a big fashion risk at the New York City premiere for Second Act on Dec. 12, and it paid off. Fitting for the producer and star of the movie, J.Lo stepped onto the red carpet in a hot pink babydoll dress with a cape of tulle that trailed all the way to the paparazzi’s feet! Even her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 43, couldn’t help but sneak a picture in, but the couple also posed for a sweet photo together — see both pictures below! Other big names at the event were J.Lo’s co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, 29, Leah Remini, 48, and Milo Ventimiglia, 41, who also made their respective fashion statements. From the gigantic rose centerpiece on Vanessa’s coral dress, to Leah’s fabulous fur, you need to check out all the style moments in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

Finally, J.Lo gets to recline in her movie seat after marching from one talk show to another this week. Since Monday, she has visited six television studios in total, in addition to Sirius Radio! Fans went wild for being treated to so much J.Lo, but one mob got particularly rowdy in NYC — an autograph-seeker ended up clocking poor J.Lo’s mother in the head hours before the premiere. Aside from that casualty, it’s been smooth sailing as the “El Anillo” singer has transitioned from one outfit to another for each media appearance. Our particular favorites were the poofy ballerina dress she wore for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 10, and then the flashy blue jumpsuit she showed up in at Good Morning America on Dec. 12!

The movie J.Lo has been so heavily promoting hits close to home. Before she was a movie star and music chart-topper, the Latin songstress came from humble beginnings in NYC’s Bronx borough…much like her character, Maya Vargas, in Second Act! “The truth is, I am a Bronx girl. I know what that is, I lived there until I was 20-something years old before I went out to be a Fly Girl in Hollywood many, many moons ago,” J.Lo told Jimmy Fallon on Monday. “So, that essence is with me. I think that’s why me, and Leah [Remini] — ’cause she’s from Brooklyn — we know what that life is, we still have family that lives there, we know this story and we know that struggle and so it feels real.”

Second Act follows the career a 43-year-old woman who makes the jump from assistant manager at a “big box store,” as J.Lo called it, to a corporate gig on NYC’s Madison Avenue, despite the education prejudice in the workforce. As the star told Jimmy, it’s “street smarts over book smarts.”