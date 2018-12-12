Ellen DeGeneres Admits She’s Considered Retiring From Talk Show: Search For New Host Might Start Soon

Will she stay or will she go? That’s the question. Ellen DeGeneres says she’s not retiring, but admits that she’s thought about it. Here’s what we know.

Ellen DeGeneres has thought about leaving her hit daytime show. That’s what the 60-year-old comedian has told The New York Times in an interview published on Dec. 12. But she flat out said she is not retiring during a pre-recorded interview with supermodel Gisele Bundchen who asked her directly on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs on Dec. 12. So, which is it? Is Ellen staying or is she going? Apparently – HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned – sources who work on the show say she is considering retiring, but she’s not leaving just yet. Here’s what we know.

Ellen and Gisele were talking about the supermodel retiring when the Brazilian turned to the talk show host and asked her, “Are you?” Ellen responded, “No, I’m not.” But the same question is addressed in The New York Times piece. “DeGeneres recently took the option to extend her contract – until the summer of 2020 – although she had been close to declining,” the article says. “On the question of leaving, she changes her mind all the time. Her brother has been an advocate for staying on, making the case that in the age of Trump, the country needs her positive, unifying voice on television every day.”

Ellen’s wife, Portia de Rossi, 45, disagrees though. “She gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop,” Ellen told the Times. Portia then went on to say that there are “other things” her wife “could tackle,” adding, “I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending.”

Ellen’s comments in The New York Times piece match what two sources from her show have told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There have always been rumblings that she wants to do something else besides the show,” one person tells us. “It is a daily grind and she would like to do more comedy specials and stuff like her game show [Ellen’s Game of Games].”

A separate insider claims that execs on the daytime hit are even mulling over who will replace Ellen if she does decide to leave. “The show’s producers want to keep the show going well after Ellen retires,” our source says. “Ellen would like to scale back to shooting a few days a week and offer up her spot to a guest host the other days of the week. While they may tell her audience it is simply a guest host, Ellen’s real plan is that she will be secretly auditioning for her replacement.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Ellen’s rep and the show for comment, but have yet to receive a response.