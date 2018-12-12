Listen to that adorable little voice! Heiress Harris was getting grilled in new Insta footage and answered every question with ease. See her sweet answers for yourself!

It’s hard to believe Heiress Harris is only two years old because Tiny, 43, and T.I., 38, have raised such a smart baby girl! She showed off how well she could talk in her mom’s Dec. 10 Instagram post. “One of many blessings,” Tiny captioned the video. “My sunshine.” In the footage, someone behind the camera was asking Heiress questions, and she answered so well! Whether she was sharing her favorite color — “Black!” — her mom and dad’s name, or her age, she looked too cute and excited about the Q&A sesh. The little one would stop and think after every question, putting her hands up to her mouth in thought. Then she would burst out an answer. Aw!

Tiny has been all about sharing videos of her youngest lately. In fact, she showed off Heiress’s dance moves just one night before. The two-year-old was wearing footed pajamas and standing on a couch, waving her bent arms up and down and directing someone behind the camera to do the same. Then she hopped off to attempt another dance, the Shoot. And on Dec. 2, Heiress was pretending to be asleep in her carseat while one of her older brothers filmed her from the front. Even as her little eyelids fluttered open and closed, she couldn’t keep the smile off of her face. She’s definitely such a ham — does this mean that Tiny and T.I. have an actress-in-the-making on their hands?

All we know is, we’ll watch whatever Tiny posts about Heiress. Her baby is super entertaining — and fans agree!

“Yes baby boss is such a smart lil cookie,” one of Tiny’s followers wrote, while another added, “They know how to make smart children. I need to know their secret.”