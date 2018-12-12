Gwen Stefani Reveals How She Feels About Blake Shelton Not Proposing After 3 Years Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are perfect for each other, but there aren’t any engagement plans right now. Here’s how Gwen really feels about Blake not putting a ring on it!

Gwen Stefani is totally fine that she and Blake Shelton have no plans to tie the knot! “There is zero pressure,” the 49-year-old singer said on the Dec. 12 episode of the TODAY show. “I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

Gwen and Blake have been dating for more than three years since first getting together in 2015 after she split from husband Gavin Rossdale and he from wife Miranda Lambert. “He’s your forever, right?” Natalie Morales asked the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker about her boyfriend. “I hope so!” she answered, adding, “I never thought I would get this moment, and so it’s just really special.”

The country crooner was asked a similar question last month, but was far more coy than Gwen was. However, he did confess that the “forever” lyric in their collaborative song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” was “of course” about them. “I would like to think so. Come on, man! This is romance around here. Of course!” he said.