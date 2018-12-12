Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & More Stars Rocking Feathers On Dresses For Holiday Looks

Feathers make for some festive looks! See how celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have worn the fluffy fabric perfect for any holiday party!

We’re totally feeling feathers this holiday season! From necklines adorned with plumage to fun and fuzzy details on dresses, there are plenty of ways to incorporate feathers into your wardrobe ahead of all those office parties and New Year’s Eve events you have coming up this month.

One of our favorite holiday party-approved looks came last month courtesy of the always fashionable Kendall Jenner. The 23-year-old model attended the second annual #REVOLVEawards at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort on Friday, Nov. 9. During her appearance, Jenner turned heads in a gorgeous black bodycon dress by LPA that featured a strapless, feathered neckline.

In true Kardashian form, the reality star rounded out her chic look with a pair of see-through plastic pumps by Yeezy. But Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West isn’t the only one who seemed to influence this look. At the same event a year prior, Jenner’s bestie Hailey Baldwin sported an even shorter black dress that also had a feathered neckline – and was made by the same designer! Baldwin, however, styled her look with a pair of strappy black heels and three necklaces.

But LBDs aren’t the only way to rock feathers this holiday season! Check out the gallery above to see other looks that celebrities have worn that would turn heads at whatever shindig you end up at during December.