Expecting Moms Gift Guide — Over 80 Must-Haves For The Mom To Be

Do you have a pregnant bestie, sister or co-worker and wondering what to get her this holiday season? See over 80 amazing ideas for the mom-to-be in our gift guide below!

I’m expecting my first child in just a few months, so I am uniquely aware of what expecting moms need as gifts! This time is new and exciting but can also be incredibly overwhelming. I’ve spent hours (DAYS?!) at Buy Buy Baby checking out a dozen different bottles, comparing baby carriers, and testing gliders. At six months pregnant, I do feel as though I’ve got an expert handle on things expecting moms want and need this holiday season!

Fridababy has items for both mom and babies, like mini nail clippers, their famous SnotSucker (yup, it’s exactly what it sounds like), and a “mom washer” for those challenging postpartum days. During my pregnancy, I’ve been slathering on oils and creams daily, and the best I’ve found is the Mustela Maternity line. The line is clinically proven to help prevent stretch marks and nearly 100 percent natural. It’s formulated without parabens, phthalates, phenoxyethanol, ammonium lauryl sulfate, or sodium lauryl sulfate, and totally safe for both mom and baby. I also love Weleda skincare and Baby Dove products. My medicine cabinet is stocked!

Prenatal vitamins are also vitally important. I was taking a vitamin that required me to swallow four giant pills every day. Now, I’m taking the Zahler Prenatal + DHA. It’s just two easy-to-swallow capsules daily and has the DHA my doctor specifically recommended to me. I’ve also been stocking up on diapers, because from what I hear, you can never have enough. I love the adorable prints on Jessica Alba’s Honest diapers. The seasonal patterns are so cute and the diapers are super soft, made with eco-friendly materials. ABBY&FINN is another great option for diapers and wipes — their subscription service makes it super easy and convenient.

The new BABYBJÖRN Carrier One is super comfortable and fits your child for up to three years. It has amazing back support for mom, and is ergonomically designed for mom and baby. I can’t wait to use The Play Gym by Lovevery. It was designed by child development experts and has different zones to help challenge your child as they grow. When I need a free hand, I’m going to rely on the 4moms mamaRoo4, which has five soothing motions. There are so many things to get before baby comes — see more of my must-haves in the gallery attached above!