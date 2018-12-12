Emily Ratajkowski Slams Critics Who Still Insist She Can’t Be Sexy & A Feminist

Emily Ratajkowski defends herself in a new ‘Vogue’ interview, insisting that she can in fact be attractive AND intelligent — at the same time.

It’s pretty much a fact that Trainwreck actress and Instagram model Emily Ratajkowski, 27, is a beautiful woman. But there’s a lot more to her, and to any attractive person, beyond just their looks, she says in a new Vogue Australia interview. “Everyone reacts to everyone else’s physical appearance, and I think that happens more with women,” Emily told Vogue Australia. “It’s a constant thing where you’re proving yourself.”

She has been vocal on her platform about her feminist ideologies and social justice convictions since her rise to fame in 2013 after posing topless in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video featuring T.I. and Pharrell Williams. She has proven by now that she is more than just a pretty face, but there are still those who have trouble taking her seriously.

Because not everyone thinks looking like the Instagram model with more than 20 million followers equates to actually having a brain. “I think it’s sexism,” Emily said. “I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice.”

Emily acknowledges in the Vogue Australia interview that she has been accused of a more surface-level feminism. While she disagrees that her beliefs are a watered-down version of feminism, she thinks about the argument of her playing into certain ideals of what a woman should look like.

“The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalising [sic] on my sexiness,” the model told Vogue Australia. “But I don’t really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me.” We completely agree with Emily: Stop policing what women wear and assume it has any indication on what she thinks.