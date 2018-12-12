In just one month, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter has taken Instagram by storm! Take a look at the latest video of the newborn sharing a sweet moment with her dad.

Our hearts can’t take it! Dwyane Wade, 36, shared an adorable video feeding his one-month-old daughter Kaavia James with a bottle and as if the father/daughter moment wasn’t cute enough already, the NBA player was wearing a fuzzy gray bathrobe that read KAAV’S DAD across the chest in white script. Come on! Does it get any cuter than that? The footage was posted on Kaavia’s own Instagram account, which is run by Dwyane and Gabrielle Union, 46, on Dec. 12 with the caption, “How you eat after they tell you dinner is at 6 but its 9 and they got the nerve to say a super long grace.” LOL! It ended with the little one’s signature hashtag and nickname, #ShadyBaby.

In the sweet footage, Kaavia was looking up at her dad in a white onesie covered in purple ice cream sundaes. So cute! And when Dwyane joked, “What’s your momma trying to do?” as Gabrielle got closer to them with the camera, the new mom could be heard laughing at how eagerly her daughter went for her bottle. It’s amazing to see Dwyane and Kaavia both in front of the camera, though, considering how much they look alike. Since her birth, fans haven’t been able to get over the pair’s similarities! Unfortunately, we still have yet to see a side-by-side shot of the two of them, although we bet it’ll be wild when we do.

In just one month, Kaavia has become the spitting image of her basketball-playing dad! Just like Stephen Curry‘s face is extra apparent in his son Canon and daughter Riley, it’s clear that Dwyane’s got strong genes.

To celebrate her first month with the family, Gabrielle and Dwyane threw the most epic tailgate-themed party for their friends complete with beer pong, a sweatshirt making station and a live performance from a marching band and cheerleading team. The actress even attempted a kegstand!