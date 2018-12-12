Another day, another PDA sesh from Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. See pics of the political couple’s embrace at an NYC holiday party here.

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle apparently put aside their feelings about the “fake news media” to attend Daily Mail‘s Holiday Celebration party on December 11, and looked more in love than ever on the blue carpet. The Washington, DC power couple were practically attached at the hip all night, posing with their arms around each other and cuddling close while being interviewed. If you can put aside your feelings for both parties involved, they’re kind of cute, right? See pics of Don Jr. and Kimberly at the holiday party in New York City HERE.

The Fox News contributor looked beautiful for the event in a sleek, Rachel Zoe jumpsuit and classic, black Christian Louboutin heels. She accessorized with an Alexander McQueen clutch for the party held at the Gramercy Park Hotel in NYC. Don Jr. and Kimberly partied the night away with the outlet’s other guests, like Martha Stewart, and Bravo Housewives Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Melissa Gorga. This was just one of probably many holiday parties the first couple will be attending this year. They were showing some serious PDA at the White House Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on November 28! They’re actually gotten so into the PDA thing that she’s called him “big daddy” publicly. GROSS.

Don, the son of President Donald Trump, has been with Kimberly since shortly after he divorced his wife/mother of his children, Vanessa Trump, in 2017. Their relationship has gotten so serious that the president and first lady, Melania Trump, think they have a real shot at becoming first couple in 2024, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Melania was incredibly sad when Donald Jr.’s marriage ended; she really liked Vanessa and had grown close to the kids, too, over the year. But as soon as Melania saw Donald Jr. and Kimberly together she knew they are perfect for each other,” the source said. Time will tell, we guess.