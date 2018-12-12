It’s a ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reunion! Cynthia Bailey brought her daughter along to meet Kenya Moore’s adorable baby girl. Take a look at the little one!

Kenya Moore, 47, revealed her baby girl’s face for the first time on Dec. 12 — and her costar didn’t waste any time sharing her own pics of the little one! Cynthia Bailey, 51, took her daughter Noelle Robinson, 19, along to visit her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kenya and baby Brooklyn, and Noelle shared the sweet photos on Instagram. She captioned the two shots, “Congratulations @thekenyamoore! brooklyn is so beautiful!” In the first pic, Noelle and Cynthia were smiling down at Brooklyn as she slept on a pillow, and the second was a close-up shot of the newborn.

She is seriously so cute! Noelle looked happy as could be holding the little one while wearing a navy sweater and matching New York Yankees hat. Brooklyn looked impossibly tiny next to her hand in a white onesie covered in clouds, stars and suns. Recall Kenya, who was originally due around Thanksgiving, was forced to give birth to her daughter early on Nov. 4 after suffering from the pregnancy complication preeclampsia. After gaining 17 pounds in one week because of water retention, swelling and high-blood-pressure, she went into an emergency C-section to deliver her preemie.

With all of that in mind, it is extra amazing to see Kenya and her happy, healthy baby spending time with close friends.

We wonder which of the other RHOA stars will be the next to visit Kenya and baby Brooklyn? We doubt it will be NeNe Leakes, 50. Ever since Kenya gave fans the first look at her daughter right before the Bravo show’s season premiere, NeNe has been throwing epic shade the new mom’s way.

Who could forget when she wrote on social media, “U know there r people who like 2 b strategic around the premiere! They tend to use others name 4 a come up! Trust me, the girls on this season deserves 2 b here! That person that is NOT here is b/c they simply didn’t want 2 show their REALITY!”