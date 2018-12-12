15 Of The Most Stunning Celeb Brides Of 2018: Meghan Markle & More

Wedding bells were certainly ringing this year! Did you forget that Emily Ratajkowski tied the knot this year? What about Chanel Iman? — As the year comes to a close, see all of the stunning celeb brides who said ‘I do’ in 2018!

There was wedding fever for a slew of stars this year, and we bet you could hardly keep track, right? — Well, let us lend you a helping hand showing you who said “I do” in 2018. From Hailey Baldwin, to Emily Ratajkowski, Priyanka Chopra and more, check out every star who wed this year by clicking through our attached gallery!

Let’s kick of the year of weddings with the most recent one most of us witnessed from afar on December 1 — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s Western nuptials. The pair tied the knot in her native India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, just four months after their engagement in July 2018. Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot long veil. She was escorted down the aisle by her mother Madhu (her father Ashok died of cancer in 2013).

A celebrity bride roundup wouldn’t be complete without mention of the royal wedding — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, that is. They wed at at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 in a beautiful ceremony attended by Prince William, Kate Middleton and many more royal elites. Fast-forward a few months later, and Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together in the spring of 2019! Kensington Palace confirmed the good news on October 15.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

And, who could forget about the secret nuptials between Jusitn Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! While there has been no details about their wedding, the model has officially changed her name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram. JB proposed to Hailey while the two were in the Bahamas on July 7. He popped the question in front of a crowd at Baker’s Bay with a massive, oval-cut diamond ring. The surprise engagement came after Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018. — Be sure to check out all of 2018’s stunning brides in our attached gallery!