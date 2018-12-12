8 Celeb Babies Who Look Adorable In Head Wraps & Turbans: True Thompson, Felicity Vuolo & More

Look at these mini fashion plates! New moms like Khloe Kardashian and Jinger Duggar love keeping their little ones’ heads cozy and cute with turbans and head wraps.

Cuteness overload! The only thing sweeter than a celebrity baby is a celebrity baby sporting an adorable outfit, and so many Hollywood mommas have been dressing their little ones to impress lately. Khloe Kardashian, 34, in particular, has basically turned her social media accounts into a True Thompson fan page — and we don’t blame her! The seven-month-old couldn’t be cuter, and it sure doesn’t hurt that she’s seriously stylish. Not only did her reality star mom dress her up in multiple animal-inspired Halloween costumes, but she consistently accessorizes True with colorful head wraps and turbans. Whether Khloe’s baby girl is swimming, sitting in the sun or hanging out in a designer purse, she keeps her teeny tiny head covered.

But she isn’t the only celebrity baby who is embracing this trend! Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, have actually been criticized by fans for not showing their four-month-old daughter Felicity‘s head very often. Instead, the Counting On stars run through a seemingly endless rotation of colorful turbans, only swapping them out for bow headbands. It’s true that little Felicity’s bare bald head is a rare occurrence, but she’s cute as can be in her accessories so we don’t know what the problem is!

Other moms like Hilary Duff, 31, and Tiffany Thornton, 32, have recently jumped on this turban bandwagon after welcoming their little girls Banks and Juliet this fall, but this sweet style isn’t new for twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, 40. Tamera posted the most adorable twin pic of her and Ariah, 3, wearing head scarves back in 2016, and Tia’s newborn Cairo, 7 months, loves rocking turbans as well.

