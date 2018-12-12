Exclusive
Cardi B’s Christmas ‘Dreams Were Shattered’ After Offset Split — ‘She’s Very Sad’ They’ll Be Apart
Cardi B shockingly ended her one-year marriage with Offset last week and the timing couldn’t have been worse for the ‘Money’ singer. Here’s why!
Cardi B and Offset, both 26, seemed to be a perfect match, right up until she shockingly called time out on their one-year marriage Dec. 5. And while it was Cardi who ended the relationship, a source close to the Bronx bred beauty tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s still experiencing “extreme emotions”. Those emotions are only being made worse by the holiday season. And to top it all off, she’s also gotten herself sick with the flu. Ouch!
“Cardi is going through such extreme emotions right now and one thing that is making it all that much more worse is that it’s the holidays and on top of that she’s really sick with the flu, she feels awful,” says our source. “But she has so many responsibilities she has to keep on pushing. Cardi had all these dreams of celebrating Christmas as a happy little family with Offset and now those dreams are shattered.” We totally feel for Cardi B, and hope she feels better soon.
But the good news is that Cardi will be far from alone for Christmas. Our source spills, “Fortunately, her family has been there for her non-stop since she and Offset broke up, she has 24/7 family support but still, she’s very sad.” Yes it really is. We can’t help but hope that these two work it out. But then again, if the allegations that Offset tried to wrangle a threesome behind her back are true, Cardi has every reason to walk away. Luckily, no matter what choice she makes she will have her beautiful baby girl Kulture with her. In fact as HollywoodLife previously reported, the loving mom will very likely get full custody of her daughter.