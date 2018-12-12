Cardi B’s Christmas ‘Dreams Were Shattered’ After Offset Split — ‘She’s Very Sad’ They’ll Be Apart

Cardi B shockingly ended her one-year marriage with Offset last week and the timing couldn’t have been worse for the ‘Money’ singer. Here’s why!

Cardi B and Offset, both 26, seemed to be a perfect match, right up until she shockingly called time out on their one-year marriage Dec. 5. And while it was Cardi who ended the relationship, a source close to the Bronx bred beauty tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s still experiencing “extreme emotions”. Those emotions are only being made worse by the holiday season. And to top it all off, she’s also gotten herself sick with the flu. Ouch!