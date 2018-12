Cardi B’s Christmas ‘Dreams Were Shattered’ After Offset Split — ‘She’s Very Sad’ They’ll Be Apart

Cardi B and Offset, both 26, seemed to be a perfect match, right up until she shockingly called time out on their one-year marriage Dec. 5. And while it was Cardi who ended the relationship, a source close to the Bronx bred beauty tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s still experiencing “extreme emotions”. Those emotions are only being made worse by the holiday season. And to top it all off, she’s also gotten herself sick with the flu. Ouch!

“ Cardi is going through such extreme emotions right now and one thing that is making it all that much more worse is that it’s the holidays and on top of that she’s really sick with the flu, she feels awful,” says our source. “But she has so many responsibilities she has to keep on pushing. Cardi had all these dreams of celebrating Christmas as a happy little family with Offset and now those dreams are shattered.” We totally feel for Cardi B, and hope she feels better soon.