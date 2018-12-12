Brandi Glanville Urges Lisa Vanderpump To Quit ‘RHOBH’ — She’s ‘Going To Look Bad’

After hearing about Lisa Vanderpump’s tumultuous season nine of filming ‘RHOBH,’ former cast mate Brandi Glanville is pleading with the restaurateur to leave the series and focus on her own ventures.

Lisa Vanderpump has been with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since it’s inception. But her drama filled season nine of filming away from her fellow cast mates has her contemplating leaving the show. Former co-star Brandi Glanville, 46, thinks that stepping away from the ensemble program to give more attention to her own reality show is the right move. The 58-year-old owns multiple restaurants and has Vanderpump Rules, so Brandi thinks she should focus on her own empire.

“Personally, I would just because she’s so successful. She’s got Vanderpump Rules. She’s probably going to do another show with TomTom. Why not do a show where you are the boss, and you can cut things out that you don’t like?” Brandi tells Us Weekly. Lisa just opened her newest restaurant venture TomTom in West Hollywood alongside her SUR employees Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz in September and it’s lead-up has been a major plot point in the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

“Rather than do a show where you’re not a producer, and you’re going to look bad. If I were her, because she is an executive producer on Vanderpump Rules, why not control it? Instead of having everyone say bad things about you.…I feel like it would be a smart move for her, but I don’t know that she’s going to do that,” Brandi continues.

Brandi and Lisa didn’t really get along when they appeared together on RHOBH and the former model left the show in 2015. Now the British beauty — who is the only OG member of the show along with Kyle Richards — is on the outs with the rest of her cast. Lisa revealed while guest hosting on The Talk on Nov. 27 that she isn’t sure if she wants to return for season 10. “I don’t know yet, we’re going to see how this plays out,” she coyly revealed.