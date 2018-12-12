Amy Duggar King Says She & Husband Dillon Have Sex ‘All The Time’ — We ‘Keep It Wild’

Hot sex and the Duggar family are two things that normally don’t end up in the same sentence. But Amy Duggar King says that she and husband Dillon do it all the time and keep it wild in the bedroom.

With the Duggar family, sex is usually used for procreation and not pleasure. But cousin Amy Duggar King has always been the wild one in the chaste and deeply religious family and now she’s bragging about her amazing sex life with husband Dillon. During the Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on Dec. 11, she told PEOPLE that they do it “All the time. “All the time” about the amount of sex they have. She added “You can’t hide that.”

Dillon said that they like to “just keep it fresh, keep it wild” when it comes to their bedroom antics. They up the romance factor by using firelight, candle, one of those big massage bed things. The whole shebang.” He continued, “Every now and then, got to make it a thing, right? I can’t do it repetitively because it gets too built up, she’s used to it. Then it’s like, how am I going to top that now, right?” Yowza!

“He does like candlelight,” said Amy, who gushed to the magazine, “I have a built-in masseuse as a husband. He’s incredible.” Lucky lady! Things weren’t always so rosy for the couple though, as they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp in 2017 where the pair revealed there were serious communication issues between them. Amy accused Dillon of treating her “like a child” and he then called her “overdramatic.” Amy then shot back with the bombshell statement, “When you treat me like a child, I feel like I’m being raped by an older man.” On the program the 32-year-old also opened up about how she was a survivor of childhood abuse at the hands of her father.

The show actually helped the couple realize that fights are going to happen in any marriage and communication is the key.“For me, whenever we would, we still argue of course. Whenever we argue, I would be like, I would freak out. He’d be like, ‘Babe, this is life. This is normal. I’m here, and I’m not leaving.’ And he gave reassurance,” Amy revealed.

Now that their marriage is in a good place again, they’re finally ready to have a family of their own. “The kids are coming,” Dillon told the publication. “We’ve been practicing.” With all those sexy candlelit bedroom romps, it shouldn’t be too long before a baby is on the way.