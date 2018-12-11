Floyd Parton: 5 Things to Know About Dolly’s Younger Brother, 61, Who Has Unexpectedly Died

Dolly Parton’s brother tragically passed away on Dec. 6 at only 61 years old. Here’s what we know about the country icon’s sibling — and the songs he helped her write!

Dolly Parton, 72, has eleven siblings, and one of them unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 6. The country icon‘s younger brother Floyd Parton was only 61 at the time of his death. They grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee together, but even though Dolly moved to Nashville right after graduating high school, she and Floyd shared a special bond. He actually played a part in her musical success! Take a look at the facts below for information on the songs they wrote together, and more!

1. He wrote songs with his sister. Dolly may be the face of classics like “Rockin’ Years” and “Nickels and Dimes,” but her brother actually played a major role in these songs. In fact, Floyd was often her songwriting partner and helped her pen multiple number one hits! The siblings were encouraged to sing at home and brought that love of music into an awesome songwriting partnerships. So amazing!

2. Floyd leaves behind a big family. Floyd and Dolly weren’t the only siblings in the Parton fam! He is survived by Rachel, Willadeene, 78, Stella, 69, Cassie, 67, Freida, 61, David, 76, Coy Denver, 75, Bobby, 70, and Randy, 64. Their brother Larry died in 1955 only a few days after he was born. In total, his parents Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Sr. had twelve children.

3. He loved nature. Floyd’s obituary described his appreciation of the outdoors. “A renaissance man, Floyd was a man of many talents and areas of knowledge,” the obit read. “He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature.”

4. He also loved to cook. On top of his love of the outdoors, Floyd also liked to be in the kitchen and was an “incredible cook.” Whoever penned his obituary wasn’t kidding when they said he was a “man of many talents.”

5. Donations can be made in Floyd’s honor. Instead of sending flowers the family’s way, they have requested that donations be made in Floyd’s name instead to Sevierville’s My People Senior Activity Center.