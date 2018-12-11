Wendy Williams Feels Demi Lovato Could Relapse If She Really Is Dating Her Sober Coach

Wendy Williams is worried that Demi Lovato could relapse, especially if the rumors that she’s dating Henry Levy are true. After the two were spotted kissing in Malibu on Dec. 8, here’s what Wendy had to say…

Wendy Williams, 54, continues to express concern over the well-being of Demi Lovato, 26, following her alleged drug overdose. Rumors have been circulating that Lovato and her sober companion, Henry Levy are dating, and the talk show host thinks it’s a recipe for disaster. Wendy’s concern comes after the singer and Levy, a designer, were photographed kissing on the lips outside Nobu Malibu, on December 8 — just one month after their first outing in November, which marked her first public appearance in LA since her latest rehab stint.

“There should be a law. You shouldn’t be allowed… If you’re counseling, coaching, treating somebody, there needs to be a law, state to state, that says you can’t do that because this isn’t right!”, Wendy declared of Lovato and Levy’s alleged romantic relationship during her show on December 11. “Now, she’s back in the studio and if one of them relapses, then the other will as well, and what do you think the chances of a 25-year-old, and 26-year-old relapsing in Hollywood is?”

Wendy continued to express worry over the singer, and even offered up advice of her own. “Listen, Demi, I don’t know who her parents are or who the boss of her is… stay inside, write down your music, emotional songs, then record for the spring, and maybe by summer, you’ll have that big summer jam,” Wendy said. “But, you need to take care of yourself, and being with somebody like you is definitely not helping. Definitely not!”

Earlier this year, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March. However, she revealed that she had relapsed in her single “Sober,” which was released on June 21. It was on July 24 that authorities had been called to her LA home after she allegedly overdosed at an afterparty. Following a two-week stint in the hospital, she entered about three months of rehab.

Despite her struggles, Lovato is now doing much better these days. Following rehab, Lovato retreated to a sober living facility, where she has reportedly been living since, while also spending time at her mother’s home.

Since she left rehab, “Demi has been working out like crazy, hitting the gym, sweating with a personal trainer and even doing two-a-day workouts,” a source close to the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is dedicated to her health, fitness and sobriety right now.”