Tristan Thompson Benched By Cavs After Accident Leaves Him With Sprained Foot: Is He OK?

The Cavs lost their big man during Monday night’s matchup against the Bucks. Tristan Thompson was forced to leave the game without return following a brutal left foot injury. Find out how long he’ll be sidelined.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can’t catch a break since LeBron James‘ departure to the west. Their leading big man, Tristan Thompson, 27, who’s been taking on a lot in the paint since Kevin Love has been sidelined (toe), suffered an injury of his own during Monday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thompson was forced to leave the game in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon‘s foot. Now, Thompson is reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks after X-rays came back negative, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

While this isn’t the worst outcome for Thompson’s prognosis, it’s not a good time for the Cavs to lose a big man, especially a veteran on a rebuilding team. However, Thompson didn’t seem too worried after the game. “Good, um, yeah, little swollen (and sore) but I’ll be alright,” he told reporters about his left foot in a post-game interview on Monday night. He explained how this type of injury isn’t out of the norm for a big guy like himself. “Yeah it happens when we’re rebounding, and the little guys are down there, so it just happens. It’s part of the game,” he explained.

Thompson also expressed how grateful he is to “be able to walk on my own two feet.” Now, he’s focused on “getting right,” and preparing to “go out there and fight with my teammates.” Before exiting the game, Thompson played 18 minutes and finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained foot, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 11, 2018

In 26 games, Thompson is averaging about 12.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game and shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 61.2 percent from the free-throw line. Those were the stats heading into Monday night’s game against the Bucks, which the Cavs eventually took the L (108-92). Cleveland dropped to 6-21 with the loss to Milwaukee.

It’ll be crucial for Thompson to get back 100 percent healthy, as he’s taken on a leadership role for the Cavs since James’ exit, as well as other notable moves, including the loss of J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver being traded back to the Utah Jazz. Love should also be evaluated soon for a hopeful return to the floor following toe surgery. However, he might not hit the court until January.

The injury news came after reports claimed Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, 34, are “actively trying” for a second child together. They are already parents to a baby girl, True Thompson, who was born in April of this year. Hopefully the foot doesn’t put him fully out of commission!