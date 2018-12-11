Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To The Aquarium As They Continue Touring Across The Country

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from the ‘Astroworld: Wish You Were Here’ tour to bring their daughter, Stormi Webster, to look at marine life! See the adorable pics of the family of three.

Travis Scott’s next concert isn’t until Dec. 12 in Denver, Colorado, so he used the one-day break as an opportunity for a family outing! The Astroworld rapper and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, took their 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster to the aquarium on Dec. 10, as seen on Kylie’s Instagram Story. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO snapped the cutest father-daughter moment, as Travis and Stormi huddled close to look at fish. The parents took turns, as Kylie then lifted her baby to get a closer look at the tropical marine life through the viewing glass. See the precious moments below!

The family of three has been on the road since Travis’s Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour kicked off in Baltimore, Maryland on Nov. 8. As today’s aquarium trip has proved, Travis loves to spoil his little one — he even gives Stormi her own room at every concert venue the rapper stops by, which Kylie revealed in a tour vlog on Nov. 29! ”We don’t let her out because of how loud it is back there, so she usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime,” the new mother explained. “She’ll watch on the TV.”

In addition to Tuesday’s outing, the parents have squeezed in even more quality time with Stormi during Travis’s jam-packed tour schedule. Kylie played dress-up with her little me on Dec. 8, coordinating her and Stormi in matching outfits! And a day after that, Travis snapped a photo of his daughter in front of an Astroworld poster, which he shared to Instagram. But the doting parents still enjoy some private time, as they were spotted on a date night in Miami in November. And their nicknames serve as testimony to their healthy relationship — they call one another “hubby” and “wife,” which even has Kim Kardashian wondering if they secretly tied the knot!

All cuteness aside, look how the fam’s fashion is even perfectly in sync. With Travis and Kylie’s fuzzy jackets, and Stormi’s pink beanie, this family knows how to rock winter trends.