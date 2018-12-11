Cardi B & Offset: Why T.I. Is Trying To Help Get Them Back Together

Cardi B and Offset’s split sent shock waves through the hip hop community. We’ve got details on why T.I. is doing everything he can to get the estranged couple back together.

Cardi B shocked fans as well as the entire hip hop world when she announced on Dec. 5 that she’d split from husband Offset just four months after the birth of their daughter Kulture. Many fellow music artists want to see them repair their relationship, and among those is T.I. “Cardi and Offset are so loved in the hip hop community, they’re so good together so there are a lot of people who want to see them get back together and work this out. T.I. is someone who is tight with both Cardi and Offset and he is one of the loudest ones on this, he wants to see them fix this and keep their family together,” a source close to Tip tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“T.I. feels so horrible for Offset, he knows how hard this is hitting him and T.I. is trying to do something to save the young family. T.I. has been through so many ups and down with Tiny but they’ve always managed to get back together and he thinks Cardi and Offset should do the same,” our insider continues. Offset has been vocal about how he’s not the one who initiated the split, tweeting on Dec. 9 “F**K Y’ALL I MISS CARDI” in dramatic all caps. Cardi made the heartbreaking revelation that they were done in a Dec. 5 Instagram video, not seeming to be all that bothered about it.

“T.I. always manages to work things out with Tiny and he feels they are both so happy that they did. T.I. would love to see Cardi and Offset find a way out of this mess back to each other and he is encouraging Offset to keep fighting for his wife,” our source adds.

Cardi’s IG video revelation began with her saying “Everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners…he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to. And we’ve got a lot of love for each other.” Then she lowered the hammer.

“Things have just not been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love,” the “Money” singer said. “But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” So far she hasn’t filed for divorce so maybe there’s hope. Offset desperately wants his wife back and the ball is in Cardi’s court if a reconciliation is going to happen.