‘The Voice’: The Competition Is Narrowed Down To 4 During Semifinals Eliminations

The biggest elimination on ‘The Voice’ is happening tonight! After the live Semifinals, the competition will be cut in half — only 4 of the 8 artists will advance onto next week’s finale! Check out our recap!

It’s elimination night on The Voice! But, this one is quite special and nerve-racking, as four artists will go home, and four will advance onto next week’s finale! This marks the biggest elimination of the entire season. So, let’s get into it!

First, Host Carson Daly recapped a few highlights from the Semifinals performances and reminisced with the judges. Carson then announced the most streamed artist of this week — Chris Kroeze (Team Blake). But, would it be enough to pull him through to the finale?

Carson introduces the first artist who will move onto the finale. And, it was Team Blake’s Kirk Jay, the country/pop singer from Alabama. This almost seemed like a no brainer because his performance in the Semifinals was one of his best yet.

Then four-time Grammy award winner, Michael Buble took the stage for an outstanding performance of “When or Where”.

Carson then announced the second finalist. The artist safe and moving on in the competition is Chevel Shepard of Team Kelly.

Hailee Steinfeld takes the stage for an electric performance of “Back to Life” from the upcoming movie, Bumblebee, which she stars in. She looked stunning in a black, sparkling, skin tight jumpsuit.

The next finalist is Chris Kroeze — last night’s most streamed artist — of Team Blake.

Carson then announced the bottom three artists who will perform on the spot to fight for a spot in the finals. The first artist he called was MaKenzie Thomas of Team Jennifer. The second, Reagan Strange of Team Adam. The final artist was Kennedy Holmes of Team Jennifer. The artists then go back stage to prepare for their crucial performances.

MaKenzie Thomas took the stage first to perform, “Up To The Mountains” by Kelly Clarkson.