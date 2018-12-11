Christmas Market Shooting: 1 Reported Dead In Attack In Strasbourg France

One person is dead and at least 10 were injured in a shooting in Strasbourg, France near a popular Christmas market, on December 11. Here’s what we know.

At least one person is dead and 10 others injured after a shooting in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening (December 11), a national police spokesman told CNN. The spokesman also confirmed that there was only one shooter, who remains at large. Police say they have identified the shooter, who opened fire in the center of the city at 8 PM local time on the Rue des Orfevres.

“Incident taking place. Please stay calm and await official communications,” officials tweeted. The shooting took place near Strasbourg’s Christmas market, which attracts millions of tourists each year. Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries tweeted that the incident was a “serious event” and that his thoughts go out to the victims.

This story is still developing…