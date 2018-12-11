Selena Quintanilla: Netflix Orders Show About Latin Superstar’s Life & Fans Are Asking: Where’s J.LO?

The Queen of Tejano’s life story will be retold in ‘Selena: the Series,’ which Netflix announced on Dec. 11! Learn who’s developing the series and even more details, here.

Selena Quintanilla is being commemorated on the screen once again — this time, for your favorite streaming service! We will get to follow the life of the superstar, who put out the highest selling Latin album in the past 25 years, in the Netflix show Selena: The Series. Netflix announced that it ordered the scripted series in a press release on Dec. 11, and described the show as a “coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.”

Selena’s own sister, Suzette Quintanilla, explained why the family chose to adapt Selena’s life for the small screen — Netflix revealed that the Quintanilla family is “fully involved” as executive producers! “Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory,” Suzette said in the press release. “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”

The cast has yet to be announced, and fans are already demanding one actress. Of course, that’s Jennifer Lopez, 49, the first woman to play the Grammy-winning singer in her 1997 biopic, Selena, released two years after the Latin legend died of a tragic gunshot at the age of 23. “I’m not watching it if it’s Not @jlo playing Selena,” one fan tweeted after Netflix broke the big news. Another fan had similar sentiments, writing, “If they don’t get @JLo to play some role, we riot.” A third fan was a bit more open-minded to casting choices…but let it be known that JLo set the bar high! “Netflix is doing a series on Selena’s life??? My standards are already pretty high, but I think it’s gonna be hard topping JLO as Selena Quintanilla,” the fan tweeted.

You can watch the teaser clip that Netflix released for Selena: The Series above! Moisés Zamora (Star) will serve as writer and executive producer, along with fellow executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and Simran A. Singh.