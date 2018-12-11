Priyanka Chopra Cozies Up To Nick Jonas As They Enjoy ‘Post Marital Bliss’ On Tropical Vacation

Just when we thought these two couldn’t get any cuter! See Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra give off major honeymoon vibes in their 1st selfie post-marriage!

It’s sweet, sweet, marital bliss for Priyanka Chopra, 36, and her hubby Nick Jonas, 26. The newlyweds are enjoying some down time together, according to a new photo posted to Instagram. In the pic, posted to Priyanka’s page, she cozies up close to Nick, in what seems to be a tropical setting. Lush trees appear in the background, and towering mountains can be seen as well. The exact location isn’t specified, but it looks like these two might already be on their honeymoon! As Priyanka placed her hand on her man’s chest, her dazzling diamond was on full display! “Marital bliss they say,” she captioned the post.

In between cuddles, the pair hit the beach together, according to the Daily Mail. The former Miss World also shared a cute picture from the beach, to her Instagram stories. In the snap, she and Nick had traced out their initials into the sand, surrounded by a heart. The cuteness is too real! The beachy snapshots arrived two weeks after the couple said “I do” in multiple, stunning ceremonies. The pair officially tied the knot in a Christian wedding, along with a succeeding Hindu ceremony at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Dec. 1 and 2. The pair held some epic parties in the days leading up to the wedding, which included two Indian customs: a Mehendi ceremony and Sangeet party!

While this new pic is the first post-marital selfie of the two stars, Priyanka did pay tribute to her hubby with a solo pic of him on Dec. 7! The newlywed posted a close-up shot of her man to her Instagram story that day, with a caption that showed just how smitten she is. “Husband vibes 😍💋,” she wrote over the sexy portrait, proudly showing off her title as Mrs. Jonas. Clearly, Priyanka is still riding high after their gorgeous wedding ceremonies!

However, this might not be their official honeymoon. Priyanka had previously said that she and Nick are putting work ahead of their honeymoon, and that they are in no rush. “I would just tell brides out there, whatever your priority is, it’s right. If your priority is work, that’s right. If your priority is honeymoon, that’s right. As newlyweds, it’s really your turn. You get to do whatever you want,” she said in an interview.