Pete Davidson Goes On First Date After Ariana Grande Split: See Romantic Pic

Is it Pete Davidson’s turn to say ‘thank u, next’? For the first time since his split from Ariana Grande, the ‘SNL’ funnyman went on a cozy dinner date with a mystery woman!

Ariana Grande who? It seems that Pete Davidson, 25, might be ready to move on after his short-lived romance with the “thank u, next” singer. The Saturday Night Live star was spotted having a one-on-one dinner at Carbone in New York City on Dec. 11, according to TMZ. The picture of Pete’s dinner date — which you can see by clicking here – has him sitting across a “lovely lady” in what TMZ says was “full wine and dine mode.” While it’s unknown who the woman is or the nature of this mean – Romantic? Professional? Both? — this is the first time Pete’s been seen out on the town with another woman since his breakup.

Pete and Ariana, 25, called it off in October, four months after the two got engaged. The two handled their breakup in their own specific ways. For Pete, he joked about it on episodes of SNL (which didn’t really win him any favors with Ariana, who clapped back at the shade.) Ms. Grande seemed to get over the shade and take the high road when dealing with the breakup. Not only did she give love (and apologize for “dipping”) to Pete in the music video for the aforementioned “thank u, next,” she also complimented his penis size. Yeah.

It’s good to see that these two are handling the heartbreak the best way they can. For Ariana, 2018 will go down in the history books – for better and for worse. “I find it interesting how this has been the best year of my career, and the worst of my life,” Ariana said at Billboard’s Women In Music event on Dec. 5. “I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I feel like, a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now — like ‘Woman Of The Year,’ an artist that could be at her peak — and think, ‘She’s really got her sh*t together.’ “

This past year, Ariana has reached new heights professionally with her highly successful and critically acclaimed Sweetener album. Yet, it was also the year in which her longtime friend and ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died from a drug overdose. Plus, throw in her short-lived whirlwind romance with Pete, and it’s easy to see why 2018 is a mixed bag for Ariana.