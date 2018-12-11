Gigi Hadid & More Stars Stunning In Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuits Perfect For The Holiday Season

Off-the-shoulder styles are already trendy, but put them on a jumpsuit and you have a winning ensemble. See how celebs like Gigi Hadid have worn them ahead of all your holiday parties!

We love jumpsuits and we love anything that has an off-shoulder neckline, so putting those two things together immediately results in a winning combination. But not only is the look stylish, it’s also appropriate for those office holiday parties or Christmas dinner at your grandma’s house. It’s a one-piece look that truly keeps on giving!

If you need some inspiration on how to style an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit for the holiday season, we’ve got you – and so do celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Hadid rocked a particularly cool piece on Nov. 8 when she attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party. The 23-year-old model stunned in a skintight long-sleeved white jumpsuit, featuring a criss-cross design on the back that wrapped back around her neck to give a choker-esque appearance.

Winter white certainly seems to be a great vibe to go with, because Jenner’s also been spotted in a spectacular jumpsuit in that hue. Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned heads at the Met Gala in a long-sleeved off-shoulder jumpsuit by Off-White.

But green, black, and navy are also great color options for your holiday jumpsuit. Check out the gallery above to see how other stars have rocked off-the-shoulder jumpsuits for looks that are both flawless and festive.