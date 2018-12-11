Miss Universe 2018: See All The Beauties In Their National Costumes — Gorgeous Pics

The Miss Universe 2018 contestants took to the runway at the Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Thailand and showed off their amazing national costumes. Check them out!

The Miss Universe 2018 pageant is not set to take place until Dec. 17 in Bangkok but the gorgeous ladies competing in the event already strutted their stuff in their national costumes on the runway at the Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Thailand. The pre-pageant event lets the contestants show off a costume of their choice that they think best represents the culture of their home country. Some donned elegant gowns while others went with some pretty wild pieces during the show and it was definitely something to see! We’re spotlighting some of our favorites in some epic pics right here and once you see them, they’re hard to forget.

Ana Liliana Avião who represented Angola turned heads in a tan top and skirt that had tons of strings hanging down along with a yellow headpiece. Kimberly Julsing of Aruba gave us total beautiful peacock vibes when she wore a piece that had bright blue and yellow arm pieces that looked like feathers, and Joyce Prado of Bolivia captured a unique snow queen-like essence when she wore a silver bodysuit with lots of fringe and a matching headpiece. Natalia Carvajal of Costa Rica stunned when she dressed as a butterfly in a blue bodysuit and incredible wings.

Katrín Lea Elenudóttir who represented Iceland, was beautiful in a flowing purple gown as she held matching purple flowers and Grainne Gallanagha of Ireland was equally as attractive in a rainbow-colored dress. Filipa Barroso of Portugal wore an exciting blue top and sheer skirt that featured an image of two dolphins in water at the bottom and Maya Reaidy of Lebanon chose a metallic gold bodysuit with arm pieces and matching thigh-high boots.

Check out the full set of costumes from each contestant here!