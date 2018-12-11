Meghan Markle Breaks Another Royal Fashion Protocol: Why The Queen Will Be Upset With Her Nail Polish

Oops! Meghan Markle’s nail polish is about to get her in trouble with Queen Elizabeth. Find out why QE2 is probably giving her a talking-to for her dark nails!

Rebel, rebel! Meghan Markle broke Queen Elizabeth‘s rules for fashion and beauty yet again, in the smallest of ways. Royal women are only permitted to wear light colored nail polish, like nude or pale pink. And there Meghan was at the British Fashion Awards on December 10 with black nails! Though this is an unofficial rule — it’s not “off with her head!” for Meghan — it’s widely known that the Queen detests dark shades, as she finds them “distracting.” So, colorful nails aren’t necessarily banned (Kate Middleton has a red pedicure every once in awhile), but if Meghan doesn’t want side-eye from Prince Harry‘s grandma, then she may need to put the black polish away.

Now, this doesn’t mean Meghan broke royal protocol out of spite. She may have just been coordinating with her gorgeous, one-shouldered black Givenchy dress. She was at the British Fashion Awards to honor Clare Waight Keller, the Givenchy artistic director, who designed her incredible wedding dress. Clare was awarded the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award at the event! It was a surprise appearance that totally brought the house down.

Meghan’s known for bending the rules, though. Not only does she consistently break PDA protocol (though Harry is an equal participant in that “faux pas”), and crosses her legs instead of her ankles, but she has had a few choice outfits that could have made the Queen faint! For any of us, they dresses she picks are totally normal, demure even. It’s just different when you’re royalty. Like the short-sleeve Carolina Herrera dress she wore at Trooping the Colour in June. Kate only wears dresses with 3/4-length sleeves at Trooping, and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, never wore short sleeves. Scandalous!

There’s the matter of the pantyhose. The Queen wants all women to wear nude pantyhose if they’re wearing a skirt that shows their legs. Meghan hasn’t really gotten used to that because, you know, nobody who’s not 93 wears those. Let the woman live!