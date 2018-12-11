Louise Roe Helps You Decide What To Buy Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List

Stumped on your holiday shopping? Model and fashion and beauty expert Louise Roe is helping you get the perfect gifts for everyone you know this holiday season!

We spoke to Louise Roe EXCLUSIVELY at an event for her Inside Perspective campaign with Celgene, which is all about her experience living with psoriasis for over 10 years and the importance of looking beyond the surface. She’s gorgeous inside and out, and this lifestyle expert knows a thing or two about picking the perfect present for your BFF, a hostess, a new mom, or your co-worker. Read her tips below!

“Must Have the Holidays — I love decorating our home with delicate fairy string lights for the holidays — Honor, my daughter, is absolutely hypnotized by them! They give such a cozy atmosphere that makes you want to snuggle up with a glass of red wine once it gets dark. Speaking of wine, it’s not the holidays without making mulled wine, a very English tradition, which fills up the house with the most delicious scent of cinnamon, orange and cloves.

Best Secret Santa Gifts — Secret Santa gifts should be fun but not too personal, just in case you get paired with someone you don’t know very well! Try Gray Malin’s Carry On Cocktail kit — it’s cheeky and will be enjoyed by men and women alike.

Gifts Under $50 — Who doesn’t enjoy a nice candle? I love Nest’s Holiday candle, and Savage Rose by Anine Bing.

Best Hostess Gifts — Marble coasters, handpainted mugs from Emma Bridewater, or a herb tree — I just bought a giant pot of fresh rosemary wrapped in burlap and a red bow, from Pottery Barn. It smells delicious and looks like a baby Christmas tree.

Gift For Yourself — Since becoming a Mum this year, I’m all about giving myself a moment of relaxation every now and again! The biggest treat for me is to book a massage or a facial. I love The Now in LA, and Kate Somerville for a facial.

What To Wear To A Holiday Party and Best Winter Fashions — A slight twist on the LBD — I love a long, belted jumpsuit. They’re chic but more relaxed (and warm!) than a tight dress. I’m obsessed with Scunci’s new silk headbands, which look amazing with a jumpsuit — perfect for a holiday party. My favorite color of the moment? Cognac!

Gifts for New Parents — A month’s subscription to a meal service or grocery delivery, like Blue Apron or Thrive Market. New parents are busy and delirious (hi!), but it’s always nice to have healthy food options sent right to your door.