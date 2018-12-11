Chicago West Gives North The Stink Eye In Adorable Family Pics Shared By Kim Kardashian

This is the first time Kim and Kanye have shared a family pic with their three kids in nine months — and Chicago is giving all the sass! See the hilarious shots from Saint’s birthday party here.

Saint West, 3, and Reign Disick, 3, shared a Tarzan-themed party on Dec. 1, and Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, took advantage of the birthday bash to squeeze in a few family pics — and they’re so cute! The couple haven’t shared a photo with North, 5, Saint and 10-month-old Chicago West in eight months a.k.a. since Easter. But Kim just posted four to her Instagram account with the caption, “Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party.” But while her and Kanye’s son looked super sweet in the photos, wearing a camo sweat suit and sucking on a red lollipop, it was his sisters who actually stole the show.

That’s because North was hamming it up in the same glittery green crop top and pants Selena Gomez, 26, wore in the “Taki Taki” video, as well as a pair of slip-on red shoes. She leaned back on her mom in the photo spread, making funny faces and throwing up a peace sign. But while Kim and Kanye’s eldest looked like she was feeling herself as she posed, Chicago just looked confused. The little one could be seen giving her older sister the side eye and even reached out one of her teeny hands to reach for North’s face. LOL! We wonder what was going through her mind.

Fans were losing it in the comments section over these two! “The last pic Chi is like ‘Yo North your being a little too extra,” one wrote, while another added, “I love how Chicago is watching North like…’What’s up with you girl?”

Despite their kids’ antics, Kim and Kanye looked as calm as could be in the pics with matching smiles on their faces. Their family of five couldn’t be cuter, so here’s to hoping for more sweet shots like this!