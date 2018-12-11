Sweet Kentucky 3-Year-Old’s Throat Slashed By Uncle As Dad Races To Save Her

This is so tragic. Josephine Bulubenchi, 3, passed away on Dec. 9 after a violent attack, and her uncle has been charged with her murder. We’ve got all the details.

Josephine Bulubenchi, 3, passed away on Dec. 9 after allegedly being attacked by her uncle, according to Lexington Herald Leader. The horrific attack took place on Dec. 8 when the toddler’s dad Benjamin heard Josephine screaming through the baby monitor in her room, says Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey. When the father of nine ran in to try and save his daughter, he found her with her uncle Emanuel Fluter, her throat slit. Benjamin was reportedly also cut by his brother-in-law, although the four other children in the room were unharmed.

Even though Josephine was flown into Lexington for surgery that day, she tragically passed away on Dec. 9. Emanuel was originally charged with two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment, but because of this, one of the counts has been changed to murder, says the sheriff. The suspect is currently in the Clinton County jail where he is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. His arraignment will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 11, one day after his late niece’s autopsy.

A GoFundMe page devoted to Josephine’s family explains, “The family of Beni and Simona Bulubenchi from Kentucky are going through a tragedy. One of their nine children, Josephine Mia has passed away Sunday December 9th, leaving behind a heartbroken family. The family would like to transport the body of the little girl to Michigan for funeral services. We would like to help cover the transport and funeral expenses. ‘And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the household of faith’ (Galatians 6:9,10) God bless everyone.”

In just one day, over $40,000 have been raised for Josephine’s transport.