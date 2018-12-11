Kendall Jenner Reveals Love Note She Was Given & Fans Are Dying To Know Who It’s From

Hendall shippers came out of the woodworks after Kendall Jenner posted a mysterious photo of a love letter to Instagram, which many fans suggest could have been written by Harry Styles! Check it out here.

Kendall Jenner, 23, had the Internet in a frenzy when she shared a photo of a romantic love note on her Instagram Story on Dec. 10. The handwritten message was addressed to Kendall, but she conveniently crossed out the name of the person who it was from. However, fans immediately began speculating, and several think that the handwriting looks VERY similar to that of Kendall’s ex, Harry Styles. One person even shared a photo of Harry’s handwriting and compared it to that in Kendall’s letter, and while some pointed out the the I’s and T’s are very different, many are convinced the writing is exactly the same.

The letter read: “Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger and stronger by the minute. My feeling is of pure love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever body & soul, and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.” It’s unclear when the letter was written, although it did appear to be crumpled up at some point, before being smoothed out for the photo.

Kendall is currently dating Ben Simmons, and sat courtside at his basketball game in Philadelphia just earlier this month. Because of his basketball schedule and her hectic calendar, the two might not get as much time together as they like, so many fans are also wondering if he could be the person who penned the message.

Kendall and Harry had a bit of a fling at the end of 2015, and kicked off 2016 with a PDA-filled vacation on a yacht. However, their relationship never materialized into anything more serious…but there sure were a LOT of fans who were hoping that it would. Now, those fans are back in action shipping the pair!

However, many are also calling the Hendall shippers “ridiculous,” and pointing out that there’s no way Harry would have written this letter. “Y’all think Harry would write that……for Kendall,” one person wrote. “I have to laugh.” Someone else added, “Kendall wouldn’t post that on her story IF it was Harry she has a boyfriend.” So, the mystery remains!