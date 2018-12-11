Kailyn Lowry Admits She’s ‘Seeing Someone’ From Her Past: Why She Won’t Reveal Who She’s Dating

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry confesses she’s been seeing somebody new, but she isn’t ready to reveal who that is just yet! We’ve got the details!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, recently announced that she’s no longer single during an Instagram Q&A session with fans on Nov. 4. Although the Teen Mom 2 star split from her ex Dominique Potter six months ago, Kailyn EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife that she’s “seeing someone.” But fans won’t expect to find out who the lucky suitor is anytime soon! “I’m not necessarily dating, I will just say I’m seeing someone I’ve seen in the past, that’s all,” the reality star dished.

Fans of the hit MTV show saw Kailyn go through a rough patch with husband Javi Marroquin, 26, during season six until the couple finally divorced in Dec. 2015. After having her relationship publicly scrutinized, the “Pride Over Pity” author vows to never make the same mistake again. “I feel like all the relationships I’ve been in on TV, and played out in the media, have just been ruined,” she explains. “So I just want to keep that part of my life private at this point. As long as I’m on reality TV, I don’t know that I would ever expose my relationships the way I have in the past.”

Kailyn fueled rumors that she may be dating Chris Lopez, the father of her youngest son, 16-month-old Lux, after posting a photo of the pair on social media. But the mother-of-three clears up any misconceptions and says “People can think what they want.” However, she does admit that keeping her romance life private has its downfalls, too. “It’s crazy though, because if I want to keep my relationship private, it almost causes a bit of a problem in that aspect. In our generation if someone doesn’t post you online, they feel like a secret. They wonder if you’re hiding them from other people.”

It’s a wonder Kailyn even has time to date with the launch of her new Pothead Hair Care line which includes a leave-in conditioner, a CBD hair oil, and a volumizing powder that can also act as a dry shampoo. And she’s also got a full plate with her Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley podcast. The mother-of-three – who got her start on television with 16 And Pregnant – still finds time to do it all with sons Isaac, eight, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, five-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux.