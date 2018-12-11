JWoww’s Son, 2, Shows Off Counting Skills After Autism Diagnosis — Sweet Video

Just one week after JWoww shared a video of her son saying colors, little Greyson is counting apples with his sister! Watch the sweet family footage here.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, 32, revealed that her son Greyson, 2, had been diagnosed with autism last month, and she’s been showing off his progress ever since! His latest milestone? Greyson is counting! In an adorable video the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star posted to Instagram on Dec. 11, her baby boy was in the kitchen behind a row of apples. After she told him to count the fruit, Greyson started pointing to each one and going up to six. He did this multiple times, and his older sister Meilani, 4, could be heard in the background counting along with him, telling him there was six and complaining about hitting her funny bone.

It’s awesome to see JWoww sharing these family moments with her fans! Parenthood isn’t easy, but she’s taking it moment by moment and being honest every step of the way. This isn’t the first time she’s let her followers in on Greyson’s progress. In fact, just a week ago she and her ex Roger Mathews, 43, both posted videos of their son speaking! Specifically, he was saying the colors red, yellow and blue as he played a game with corresponding balls. “The way he says yellow makes my heart explode,” JWoww wrote.

Fans have been so supportive of Greyson’s latest win, writing sweet Instagram comments. “Way to go Bubby! We are all rooting for you little man,” one user said, while another added, “How awesome! You are such a good mommy!”

Because JWoww and Roger are in the middle of a split, it is even more inspiring to see the exes putting their kids first and supporting them during a time of transition. The reality star filed for divorce from her husband in September, citing “irreconcilable differences.”