Jinger Duggar’s Baby Girl Is All Smiles Rocking Hair Bow In New Father/Daughter Shot — See Pic

Does it get any sweeter than this? Jinger Duggar’s husband and their baby girl are happy as can be in a new Insta pic. See for yourself!

When it comes to cute father/daughter pairs, Jeremy Vuolo, 31, and four-month-old Felicity take the cake! And thanks to a new picture Jinger Duggar, 24, posted to Instagram of her husband and their bundle of joy, Jeremy and Felicity are melting hearts all over again! In the new pic, which the Counting On reality star captioned, “Flying high,” Jeremy was holding his daughter up in the air. They were standing outside, the cloudy blue sky in the background, and both sported matching smiles. Just look at how happy they were to be together! And as if their expressions weren’t cute enough already, Felicity was wearing a striped bow headband and a long-sleeved tee.

Jinger loves sharing sweet shots of Jeremy and their little one. Just one day before this father/daughter pic, she posted a photo of them both in plaid — a bow tie for her husband, and a dress for Felicity, who was wearing another bow headband. “Bow & Bow Tie,” she wrote. And she isn’t the only one putting moments like this up on social media. Jeremy does the same! Whether he and his baby girl are taking a walk through a garden, getting in some study time in front of the computer or taking selfies in front of the bathroom mirror, he was clearly made to be a father.

Jeremy even said so himself in a recent post. “I love being a dad,” he wrote. Plain and simple — and oh so sweet!

Jinger seems to be loving motherhood just as much. She always looks so happy and at ease with Felicity. Is it too soon to ask when she and Jeremy will be expecting their next?