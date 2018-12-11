Jennifer Lopez Goes Braless & Slays In White Cleavage-Baring Jumpsuit In NYC — See Pics

Jennifer Lopez looked glamorous in white when she stepped out in Manhattan on Dec. 11 wearing a flattering white outfit that included a flowing robe and fur scarf.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, dazzled during a stroll in Manhattan on Dec. 11 when she showed off her incredible body in a sexy white keyhole jumpsuit that bared her cleavage along with a long matching robe-style coat that flowed in the wind. She accessorized the dazzling outfit with a fur scarf (we’re not sure if it was real or not) and a pair of stylish shades. It wasn’t clear where the starlet was going but she was definitely dressed to impress and she appeared to have a relaxed look on her face the entire time.

Jennifer’s been making a lot of headlines lately due to her many public appearances on talk shows and more to promote her new film Second Act. In the highly anticipated feature, which co-stars This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, the actress and singer plays the role of a grocery store employee who ends up proving she can work a prestigious corporate job after getting the position due to messed up credentials. The comedy also stars Jen’s BFF Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens.

No matter what Jennifer gets up to, she always manages to look half her age whenever she’s in the spotlight. Her strong work ethic and busy fitness routines are impressive actions that don’t seem to weaken as time goes on. Her love life isn’t so bad either! Jennifer’s been dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, 43, since Mar. 2017 and their romance seems stronger than ever. They recently shared adorable pics of themselves decorating their Christmas tree with their family, including Jen’s 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, 50.

We can’t wait to see Jennifer’s different looks in her busy week of promo! She’s sure to keep things fabulous and we love her for it!