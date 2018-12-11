‘Gossip Girl’: Twitter Goes Wild Over Netflix’s Blunt Description Of CW Series — See Hilarious Tweets

As Netflix itself said…where’s the lie? The streaming service called out ‘Gossip Girl’ for what it is, and fans are freaking out over the brutal synopsis. See the best responses, here!

Well, Netflix has a different memory of Gossip Girl than us. While we recalled the CW show as a glamorous spin on the lives of Upper East Siders, ruled by queen bee Blair Waldorf, the streaming service likened it to the tastes of Cruel Intentions. “Rich, unreasonably attractive private school students do horrible, scandalous things to each other,” Netflix’s description read, adding, “Repeatedly.” True, but, ouch…who hurt you, Netflix? Comedian Lane Moore first brought the colorful words to our attention in a now viral tweet: “Netflix: ‘let’s get someone who f***in hates Gossip Girl to write the description of Gossip Girl.'” We see a Chad in headquarters, somewhere, evilly chuckling to himself.

Fans were taken aback, but no one was arguing. “I mean I am a superfan and that is not an inaccurate description,” Perfect Liars author Rebecca Reid tweeted. Another author, Ben Philippe, wrote, “omg. They also understand the show in such a profound way it’s almost poetry.” Even Netflix replied to the comedian, tweeting, “1. Everybody loves Gossip Girl. 2. Where is the lie tho?” But the truth may have been too hot to handle, as it appears Netflix has since changed the description. It now reads, “A group of hyperprivileged Manhattan private-school kids seem to get away with everything. Except an anonymous blogger is watching their every move.” Okay, who was the party pooper?

Like Netflix, Leighton Meester, AKA Blair Waldorf, also has less than rosy memories of the show. Although the 32-year-old actress has said she “wouldn’t change anything” of her six-season run with Gossip Girl, she doubted if it was “the healthiest environment” in a September interview with Porter Edit magazine. That’s because Leighton was just 19 when she auditioned for the drama series, and explained that “if you don’t have the right perspective, you could definitely be confused by people being that nice to you or judging you for behavior that’s typical of a 20, 21 year old.” No hate intended — the fame of Gossip Girl was just a lot to shoulder in your early 20s!

Another tweet that earns a honorable mention comes from journalist Sam Machkovech, who wrote, “Hilarious that the write-up sounds like it could have been written by its biggest hater OR its most diehard fan.” We think everyone had a love-hate relationship with the ritzy show! And then there was one Twitter user who pitched in the most relatable comment: “My much less exciting life description: Poor, average-looking woman in her late-20s does horrible, scandalous things to her credit score. Repeatedly.”