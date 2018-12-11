Gigi Hadid Risks A Wardrobe Malfunction & Braves The Cold By Going Braless In Revealing Orange Top

It may be cold outside in New York but that doesn’t seem to bother Gigi Hadid. The supermodel rocked a stylish outfit but no bra as she stepped out in the Big Apple on Dec. 11.

The temperature has dipped to 30 degrees in the New York but apparently that’s no big deal for Gigi Hadid. While many New Yorkers are bundled up and huddling underneath puffer jackets and scarves, the 23-year-old casually stepped out, looking like a rock star, in striking orange pants and a matching leather jacket and top. But Gigi decided against wearing a bra underneath. If she felt cold, she wasn’t showing it – even though the wind blew her shirt up at one point. In the pics she seems to be casually strolling into a building, rather than rushing inside to avoid the chill.

But Gigi is by no means the only celeb who likes to go shirtless underneath jackets and tops, regardless of the weather outside. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have both rocked up to events and posed on the red carpet wearing a suit, no top and no bra. In November 2017, a platinum blonde Kim, 38, wore an oversized suit and nothing else to the LACMA Art + Film gala. This year Lady Gaga, 32, adopted a similar look at the ELLE Women In Hollywood event in October. So apparently this trend is definitely a fashion do.

When it comes to her fashion sense Gigi has spoken out about her look on several occasions so fans can get some clues on why she makes certain style choices.

“I think my style has always been… great basics that I think fit well, and then I love statement pieces that are a little wild,” the model told ELLE Australia in November 2017. “Now I get to wear a lot cooler clothes, I am really lucky to get to play with clothes in that way, but I always want to be comfortable. That’s something that has always really stayed with me.” If this comment is anything to go by, does that mean that – even though it was freezing outside – Gigi was perfectly comfortable braving the cold in her orange suit? Well, she didn’t flinch in these pics so, maybe?!