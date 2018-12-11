Colleen Ballinger Gives Birth: Ariana Grande’s YouTube Star BFF Welcomes 1st Baby

Colleen Ballinger, AKA YouTube sensation Miranda Sings, is now a mother! The comedian, who’s the first face you see in the ‘Thank U, Next’ music video, welcomed her child with fiancé Erik Stocklin on Dec. 10.

It may have been good luck that Ariana Grande, 25, planted a kiss on Colleen Ballinger’s baby bump in the “Thank U, Next” music video. Colleen, otherwise known as her YouTube altar ego Miranda Sings, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Dec. 10! The 32-year-old comedian revealed the exciting news to her Twitter and Instagram, writing, “He’s perfect,” after revealing she went into labor earlier on Monday. Colleen welcomed her baby with fiancé Erik Stocklin, who — what a coincidence — plays the love interest on her Netflix series, Haters Back Off!

Colleen first discovered she was carrying a bun in the oven on April 24, which she finally revealed to YouTube fans in an emotional video on June 29. But her pregnancy was especially publicized in the music video for “Thank U, Next,” which dropped on Nov. 30! True to her eccentric sense of humor, the then-pregnant comedian didn’t hold back from poking fun at her baby bump. “One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we could be pregnant at the same time…It turns out it was just a rumor,” Colleen, posing as a high school student, said in the Mean Girls-themed segment of the video. Click through HollywoodLife’s gallery above for the best moments during the montage of rom-com throwbacks!

The cameo wasn’t random. Colleen and Ariana have been friends for a long time…we’re talking before Victorious even premiered in 2010! They’ve appeared in YouTube videos that date back to 2009, and Colleen has even guest starred on five episodes of Ariana’s Nickelodeon show. There’s also a long-running joke that Miranda Sings is Ariana’s voice coach, which “Miranda” is happy to point out in her parody videos. Of course, Colleen’s longtime BFF has already been tweeting up a storm right before Colleen went into labor on Dec. 10! “Omg,” Ariana posted, and tagged Colleen in another tweet that you can see below.

i love you so much @colleenb123 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 10, 2018

We know Colleen is just as thrilled as her YouTube army over the delivery. She’s been anxiously waiting to push her newborn out after grueling trimesters. “It’s been so miserable,” Colleen confessed, laughing, to People in an interview on June 29. “I feel like people don’t talk enough about how hard it is. I had no idea,” she continued, although she also pointed out that she “couldn’t be happier” about wearing her new hat as a mom!