Chanel West Coast In Pretty Floral Lingerie Shows Off Hair & Toned Abs — See Pics

Chanel West Coast has been on a roll lately with posting sexy Instagram pics. In her latest photos she’s rocking gorgeous floral lingerie and a whole lot of confidence.

Chanel West Coast is so proud of a pink-themed lingerie photo shoot that she just couldn’t wait so share the results with her Instagram followers. She’s been rocking long bubblegum colored locks lately and the ever changing hair chameleon had the set lit up to match. The MTV personality is flaunting her killer body in sexy floral lingerie that shows of her tight and toned tummy, as well as her perky booty. In one photo she’s kneeling on a bed in her bra and high waisted underwear with a sheer pink long-sleeved lingerie robe, giving the camera a super sultry look.

The 30-year-old captioned the seductive photo “The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence.” What an amazing saying. Chanel — real name Chelsea Chanel Dudley — has plenty of it as she’s never been shy about showing off racy photos online. Her fans love her all the more for it.

In another pic she got a little more playful, as she’s seen standing on the bed and holding up her pink robe while standing in profile so that her perfect round derriere is on display. “Jumping on beds cuz it’s Monday and that direct deposit just hit,” she joked in the caption. It came as the first of a set of three photos she shared on Dec. 10. In the final photo she is seen sitting on the bed in her floral lingerie while running her fingers through her hair. “I just love the color pink,” she wrote alongside it and that much is obvious from her locks and the lighting.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the Ridiculousness star’s sexy snaps. Many called them “beautiful” while one person wrote, “Killing it with all the pink!” Another added, “Chanel you are just so freaking awesome and gorgeous always enjoy any pic or video you post you’re just flat out amazing.” One guy took a look at Chanel’s sexy underwear shoot and wrote “I want that for christmas” referring the the MTV star.