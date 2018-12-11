11 Sweetest Pregnancy Announcements Of 2018: Jinger Duggar, Carrie Underwood & More

With so many celebs revealing that they’ve got babies on the way this year, it’s impossible to choose a favorite! Take a look at all of the adorable — and creative — announcements in 2018!

Hollywood got a whole lot bigger — and a whole lot cuter — this year! That’s because so many of our favorite celebrities made pregnancy announcements in 2018. And whether they’ve already welcomed their little ones to the world or they’re still sporting a beautiful baby bump, all of these stars chose to reveal that their families were growing in unique ways. Take Jinger Duggar, 24, for instance! The Counting On star posted a sweet shot to Instagram in January, featuring her and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, holding a “We’re Expecting” sign. In an episode of their reality show that aired eight months later, fans got to see the reveal play out! Jinger was taking professional pics of her sisters when she asked her dad to take one of her and Jeremy — and then whipped out her sign. Aw!

But she wasn’t the only star to use a sign to her advantage. Tiffany Thornton, 32, also used one to announce that she and her husband Josiah Capaci, 26, were expecting their first baby together. She had her sons Kenneth, 6, and Bentley, 4, pose next to a sign that read, “New Best Friend Coming Nov. 2018.” And just as expected, the former Disney Channel star gave birth on Nov. 9. Big Brother alum Jessica Graf, 27, though, hasn’t welcomed her child yet, but made her announcement with a sign as well. Her fiancee Cody Nickson, 33, posted the smiling shot to his Instagram account. Jessica cradled her baby belly with a sign that read, “Party Police Department. Baby Mama. Crime: Home By 8:00.”

Celebrities like Kate Hudson, 39, and David Henrie, 29, on the other hand, chose to announce that they were expecting with a double whammy! They revealed the sex of their babies at the same time and — spoiler alert — they’re both having girls! Kate’s came in October, while David’s is still on the way.

Take a look at the gallery above for more adorable pregnancy announcements that warmed our hearts this year!