Brooklyn Beckham Holds Hands W/ Model Hana Cross After Ex Chloe Moretz Makes Out With Another Woman

Just one week after his ex, Chloe Moretz, was seen smooching another woman, Brooklyn Beckham displayed some PDA of his own with his new model beau. See the pic here!

Its official! Brooklyn Beckham, 19, just confirmed his romance with model Hana Cross, 21, by way of PDA. The two were spotted out together on Dec. 10, and held hands in public for the very first time! Sure, the pair have been inseparable for months, but it looks like we can finally assume these two are more than friends! The pair attended an after party for the British Fashion Awards that night, and as they left, Brooklyn sweetly led the way and grabbed the model’s hand. They had reportedly been partying at a private residence in North London.

Brooklyn’s PDA moment with his new lady came just one week after his ex, Chloe Moretz was spotted kissing a woman named Kate Harrison in Malibu. The 21-year-old actress was spotted with Kate, also a model, on the night of Dec. 3, and she had a PDA party of her own! From the look of the photographs, things were definitely heating up between them. After a night at Soho House, the two were spotted kissing in the street, after exiting the club. Chloe previously dated Brooklyn on and off between 2015 and April of 2018.

So, what’s the story with Brooklyn’s new lady? Well, she’s about to be a model mega-star! Hana is signed to not one, but three different agencies, Model Management, US agency The Lions and French agency Premium Models. She showed off her flawless style when she stepped out with Brooklyn after the award show in a chic pair of high-waist printed pants, and a tiny white crop top. Brooklyn kept it simple in a white buttoned down and black slacks, and together, they looked picture perfect!

We don’t know yet just how serious Brooklyn and Hana are, but after seeing their hand-holding PDA, there’s definitely a spark! We’ll keep you posted on how this romance develops!