British Fashion Awards Best Dressed: Kaia Gerber, Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner & More

The 2018 British Fashion Awards were star-studded. See Kendall, Kaia, Duchess Meghan and many more best dressed from the fancy night below!

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Fashion Awards to present the award for British Womenswear Designer of the Year to Claire Waight Keller of Givenchy, who designed her wedding dress. Meghan wore a custom Haute Couture Givenchy dress. The black silk velvet asymmetrical drapped gown showed off her growing baby bump! So cute! The show was held at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London on Dec. 10.

Kaia Gerber wore a “slashed silk tulle dress with pale silver metal sequin iris embroidery and black wool silk bumster trousers” from Alexander McQueen‘s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Kaia’s mom Cindy Crawford looked fantastic as well, wearing a black off-the-shoulder Marchesa dress and Tacori jewelry. Kendall Jenner wore a completely sheer gown, showing off her boobs and butt, wearing just a thong under the sparkly gold Julien Macdonald dress. She continues to stun on every carpet she walks!

Winnie Harlow wore a STUNNING silver Atelier Versace dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a Givenchy Haute Couture outfit. Jourdan Dunn wore a custom 16 Arlington dress. Carey Mulligan wore a polka dot Prada gown with a high neckline. Victoria Beckham looked chic in a simplistic design from her own line. Olivia Palermo also wore Victoria Beckham — a sophisticated red suit.

Josephine Skriver wore a Celia Kritharioti dress with a very dramatic white tulle cape. Her skin was glowing and gorgeous thanks to makeup artist Hila Karmand who used Maybelline New York products. See all of the best dressed stars in the gallery attached above!