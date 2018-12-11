Bristol Palin Slams MTV For Making Her A ‘Fake Farrah Abraham’ Storyline On ‘Teen Mom’: It’s A ‘False Narrative’

Bristol Palin is NOT happy with the way she’s been portrayed on ‘Teen Mom.’ See what the reality star had to say!

No subtweets here! Bristol Palin, 28, is upset about her Teen Mom portrayal and just dissed the show’s producers directly. “If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today — let’s be real,” she captioned a festive Instagram photo with her three kids. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ ….. my babies, my family, my close friends — they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life. @mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues.”

So what does Bristol feel MTV is showing instead? Contrived drama! “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true,” the mother of three said. “Don’t get me wrong – I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months — but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

She didn’t hold back one bit, and many fans have been backing her in the comments section. “They are doing a horrible job of portraying you Bristol,” one wrote. “I know you’re a great mom. Unfortunately this show needs drama In it and unfortunately going through a divorce is the best source of drama there is.” Others, though, think that these kind of storylines are what Bristol signed up for. “What did you think was going to happen?!” a user asked. “Have you ever even watched the show?”

Her ex Dakota Meyer, 30, had something similar to say on social media after watching the MTV show’s Dec. 3 episode. “What’s sad is that Viacom has turned Teen Mom into a trailer trash Real Housewives instead of showing what the true struggles of parenting are,” he said. “I’ll bring my VLOG back and show you what single parenting looks like since they can’t seem to figure it out.”